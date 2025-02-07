Repo Rate Cut Offers Economic Respite Amid Global Challenges

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, offering long-sought relief on interest rates and bolstering economic growth prospects. The move, experts say, comes as consumer price index inflation sees a decline, prompting the central bank to lower rates for the first time since May 2020.

While the gelded repo rate now stands at 6.25 percent, the policy committee's neutral stance allows flexibility to respond to changing data. With elevated rates impacting GDP growth, experts suggest the potential for a further 75 to 100 basis points cut within the next financial year as the economy remains a critical focus.

Industry leaders welcome this monetary shift, as it could lower capital costs and encourage domestic consumption amidst strong global economic challenges. The adjustment aligns with a mildly supportive growth budget for the upcoming fiscal, with India's GDP predictions adjusted to 6.7 percent for the next year, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)