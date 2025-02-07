Food Flexibility on Vande Bharat: Board Implements New Onboard Meal Policy

Passengers traveling on Vande Bharat trains will enjoy more dining flexibility, thanks to a new policy by the Railway Board. The board announced that travelers can now purchase meals onboard, even if they did not select meal options during ticket booking. This decision aims to cater to the needs of both current booking and non-optee passengers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been directed to resume the sale and service of food items on these trains, including the option for cooked meals if available. This move addresses frequent passenger complaints about non-availability of meal purchase options during the journey.

The Railway Board has emphasized the importance of offering safe and quality food. IRCTC has been advised to manage food sales efficiently, using trolleys and ensuring no vending occurs after 9 PM or after dinner service concludes, to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)