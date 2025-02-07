USAID Retains 611 Essential Workers Amid Staffing Plans

The Trump administration has decided to retain 611 essential workers at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to ensure operational stability.

This decision marks a significant increase from an earlier plan that aimed to maintain fewer than 300 staff at USAID, which has over 10,000 employees worldwide.

The announcement was made via a notice to USAID workers, a copy of which was shared with Reuters by an administration official late Thursday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)