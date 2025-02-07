Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: A New Addition to Indo-Tibetan Border Police Fleet

Maruti Suzuki India has supplied 60 Jimny SUVs to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. This marks the first time the model has joined the Central Armed Police Force. The vehicles will serve in challenging border areas like Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, continuing the legacy of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:11 IST
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India has taken a significant step by delivering 60 Jimny SUVs to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This move signifies the first induction of the model into the ranks of the Central Armed Police Force.

The deployment targets the strategic and rugged regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, where the vehicles' off-road prowess will be put to the test. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales, emphasized the long-standing relationship between Maruti Suzuki and the Armed Forces.

The ITBP is accustomed to operating in some of India's most demanding terrains, including the icy expanses of the Himalayas. With Jimny's tough design and reliability, it is poised to assist in these challenging environments, continuing the legacy of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

