Rajasthan Man's Quest for Missing SUV Leads to Assault and Robbery in Bengaluru

Chandra Prakash from Rajasthan was assaulted and robbed while retrieving his missing SUV in Bengaluru. He lent the vehicle to a friend over a year ago and tracked its location using a mobile app. Police have arrested one suspect, and efforts continue to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:36 IST
Rajasthan Man's Quest for Missing SUV Leads to Assault and Robbery in Bengaluru
A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, Chandra Prakash, faced a harrowing experience in Bengaluru while attempting to recover his missing SUV. The vehicle, which he had lent to a friend over a year ago, had vanished until he tracked it using a mobile application to a location in Bengaluru.

Upon discovering his SUV parked in east Bengaluru, Prakash used a spare key to retrieve it. As he neared Bommanahalli Circle, however, three assailants intercepted him. Following a verbal altercation, the trio allegedly attacked Prakash with an iron rod and a helmet, robbed him of two mobile phones, and fled with the SUV.

Police have apprehended Mangilal Choudary, a businessman from Rajasthan, in connection with the crime. Choudary claimed that the SUV was given as security for a friendly loan that was defaulted on. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects, and the stolen SUV and mobile phones have been recovered.

