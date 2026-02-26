Rajasthan Man's Quest for Missing SUV Leads to Assault and Robbery in Bengaluru

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, Chandra Prakash, faced a harrowing experience in Bengaluru while attempting to recover his missing SUV. The vehicle, which he had lent to a friend over a year ago, had vanished until he tracked it using a mobile application to a location in Bengaluru.

Upon discovering his SUV parked in east Bengaluru, Prakash used a spare key to retrieve it. As he neared Bommanahalli Circle, however, three assailants intercepted him. Following a verbal altercation, the trio allegedly attacked Prakash with an iron rod and a helmet, robbed him of two mobile phones, and fled with the SUV.

Police have apprehended Mangilal Choudary, a businessman from Rajasthan, in connection with the crime. Choudary claimed that the SUV was given as security for a friendly loan that was defaulted on. Efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects, and the stolen SUV and mobile phones have been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)