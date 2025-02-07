Left Menu

Noida International Airport Expands Connectivity with New Bus MOU

Noida International Airport has signed an MOU with Uttarakhand Transport Corporation to enhance regional connectivity via bus services to key destinations like Dehradun and Haridwar. The agreement aims to integrate air and road travel, supporting tourism and economic growth while providing a seamless travel experience.

Noida International Airport announced a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation on Friday, aiming to create seamless bus connectivity to important destinations in Uttarakhand.

This integration is part of the airport's strategy to offer a comprehensive travel experience as it prepares to open for passenger flights this summer.

The collaboration with UTC will facilitate passenger connectivity from the airport to Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani, underscoring a commitment to boosting tourism and economic growth.

