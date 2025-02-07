UK Stocks Dip Amid Tariff Concerns and Weak U.S. Jobs Data

On Friday, UK stock markets experienced a downturn, with the FTSE 100 retreating from its recent record high, affected by lingering tariff uncertainties and disappointing U.S. jobs figures.

Despite closing at a record high on Thursday, signs of weaker-than-expected economic performance emerged, compelling policymakers to revise 2025 growth forecasts downward and anticipating inflation nearly doubling the Bank of England's target this year. Huw Pill, the Bank of England's Chief Economist, attributed the caution over future interest rate cuts to strong pay growth.

The U.S., on the other hand, reported fewer job creations for January, and talks of reciprocal tariffs under President Trump compounded market anxieties. Homebuilder stocks in particular suffered, while Legal & General enjoyed gains following its sale of a U.S. protection business. Precious metal stocks also benefited from record gold prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)