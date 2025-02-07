Left Menu

UK Stocks Dip Amid Tariff Concerns and Weak U.S. Jobs Data

UK stocks faced a decline as the FTSE 100 eased from a record high, affected by uncertainty around tariffs and underwhelming U.S. jobs data. Despite recent gains, concerns over economic growth and inflation persist, with the Bank of England hinting at cautious interest rate adjustments amid hawkish and dovish outlooks.

On Friday, UK stock markets experienced a downturn, with the FTSE 100 retreating from its recent record high, affected by lingering tariff uncertainties and disappointing U.S. jobs figures.

Despite closing at a record high on Thursday, signs of weaker-than-expected economic performance emerged, compelling policymakers to revise 2025 growth forecasts downward and anticipating inflation nearly doubling the Bank of England's target this year. Huw Pill, the Bank of England's Chief Economist, attributed the caution over future interest rate cuts to strong pay growth.

The U.S., on the other hand, reported fewer job creations for January, and talks of reciprocal tariffs under President Trump compounded market anxieties. Homebuilder stocks in particular suffered, while Legal & General enjoyed gains following its sale of a U.S. protection business. Precious metal stocks also benefited from record gold prices.

