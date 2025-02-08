Left Menu

Heroic Constable's Quick Action Saves Woman from Train Tragedy

A police constable saved a woman's life at Chunabhatti railway station in the eastern suburbs when she was being dragged by a moving train. The woman's dress got caught, risking her falling under the train. The quick-thinking constable managed to pull her to safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable's swift action avert tragedy as she saved a woman commuter from being dragged under a moving train at Chunabhatti railway station in the eastern suburbs, police reported on Saturday.

The incident, captured on CCTV and shared on social media, occurred Thursday afternoon when the woman attempted to disembark from a moving train. Her dress snagged on another commuter's bag zipper, pulling her along the platform.

As the train accelerated, the woman struggled to free herself, risking being pulled under the train's wheels. Constable Rupali Kadam, on duty at the time, intervened just in time, pulling the woman to safety. Both individuals fell onto the platform. The situation resolved without injuries thanks to the motorman's alertness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

