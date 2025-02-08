Bengaluru's Second Airport: Nelamangala and Kanakapura Shortlisted for Aviation Expansion

The Karnataka government is moving forward in its plans for Bengaluru's proposed second airport, with Nelamangala and Kanakapura Road emerging as prime contenders. Infrastructure Minister M B Patil confirmed that a proposal would be dispatched to the Airport Authority of India before February 17. This decision aims to ease future congestion as the capacity of the current airport at Devanahalli approaches its limit, set to be reached by 2030.

Amidst speculation, Patil assured that the acquisition of land would focus on merit without political influence, prioritizing the wider interests of Bengaluru's residents and commercial communities. He indicated that the selected land might cost the state approximately Rs 10,000 crore, with investor partnerships playing a crucial role in the airport's development.

With the exclusivity clause of Bengaluru's current international airport ceasing in 2033, early groundwork is deemed essential. The state government, preparing for project viability and transparency, is expected to provide a comprehensive account of selection criteria once the site is confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)