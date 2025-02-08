Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike: A New Era of Transportation Costs

Bengaluru's residents will experience a 50% increase in Metro fares starting February 9, 2025. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented this change following the Fare Fixation Committee's report. The new fare structure introduces peak and non-peak hour tariffs similar to cab services such as Ola and Uber.

The revised fares range from Rs 10 for the shortest distance to Rs 90 for trips over 25 kilometers. Additionally, discounts on Smart cards include a 10% reduction during off-peak hours and a 10% discount on Sundays and national holidays, aimed at easing the financial burden on regular commuters.

This fare adjustment follows a recent 15% hike in Karnataka's government bus fares. Despite previous objections from local government officials, who emphasized transparency and public interest, the BMRCL Board has approved the changes, promising a comprehensive review as directed by central government authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)