West Bengal's Investment Synergy: Streamlining Business Opportunities

The West Bengal government has established the State-Level Investment Synergy Committee to simplify project approvals and enhance business operations. Chaired by the chief secretary, the committee aims for faster clearances through a single-window system and includes heads from multiple departments to address business-related issues efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:47 IST
  • India

In a significant move to attract and expedite investment projects, the West Bengal government has established the State-Level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC). Officially announced just days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's revelation at the Bengal Global Business Summit, this initiative is designed to streamline business processes in the state.

Chaired by the chief secretary, the SLISC serves as a single-window clearance system, ensuring all necessary approvals for investment proposals are granted within a month. The committee comprises heads from 19 departments, covering sectors such as industry, environment, and urban development, to operate as a centralized platform for business services.

Among its objectives are to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, support diverse sectors, and integrate a real-time monitoring system. This development positions West Bengal as a favored investment hub, underscored by the expected formation of district-level committees to address local issues and maintain seamless project implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

