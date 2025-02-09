Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Plane Crash on Bering Sea

A deadly plane crash on the Bering Sea resulted in the tragic loss of all 10 individuals aboard, as stated by authorities who have recovered their remains. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department made this announcement via their Facebook page, as recovery teams raced against time ahead of an incoming winter storm.

The crash involved a Bering Air single-engine turboprop plane on its route from Unalakleet to Nome, with all nine passengers and the pilot confirmed dead. This tragedy marks one of the deadliest plane crashes in the state in a quarter-century. Challenging recovery conditions were reported, with the plane located on an ice floe drifting five miles daily.

Notably, those lost included Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson, who were servicing a vital heat recovery system. The community is grappling with the loss, with officials emphasizing support and unity. Investigations continue into the crash's cause, seeking to enhance safety across Alaska and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)