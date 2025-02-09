China's Inflation Squeeze: Navigating Pressure Amidst Mixed Spending

In January, China's consumer inflation rose to a five-month high, reflecting mixed consumer spending and stagnation in factory activity, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Despite consumer prices accelerating, deflationary trends are persisting, compelling policymakers to focus on reigniting domestic demand.

Experts, including Xu Tianchen from the Economist Intelligence Unit, indicate that while consumer prices might climb gradually, producer price gains are improbable due to continued overcapacity in industrial sectors. Seasonal shifts, such as the early arrival of the Lunar New Year, also skewed recent figures as holiday spending patterns influenced pricing.

Alongside these challenges, external pressures like U.S. tariffs add further strain, even as domestic spending showed only modest growth during festive periods. Meanwhile, economic performance targets for 2025 remain conservative, with inflation missing official targets for thirteen consecutive years and manufacturing output contracting unexpectedly.

