Highway Chaos: Massive Traffic Jams Disrupt Pilgrim Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela

The highway to the Maha Kumbh Mela turned into a nightmare for thousands of pilgrims with traffic jams extending up to 300 kilometers through Madhya Pradesh. The congested roads left many stranded for hours, prompting police intervention across various districts to control the inflow of vehicles.

Various police units, including Maihar and Katni, issued warnings, urging vehicles to retreat to safer locations such as Jabalpur and Katni due to the gridlock toward Prayagraj. The traffic jam was reported to stretch 250 kilometers from Katni to the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border at Chakghat, according to eyewitnesses.

Rewa district's administration noted the unyielding flow of vehicles despite the blockade. Authorities are coordinating with Prayagraj officials to ease the situation, while hospitality measures like food and water are being arranged for those stuck. However, challenges remain as vehicles endure a crawl of up to 12 hours for just 50 kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)