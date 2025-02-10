Mitsu Chem Plast Reports Q3 & 9M FY25 Financial Results

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a well-regarded name in the polymer-based molded goods sector, especially in the domain of hospital furniture components, has disclosed its unaudited financial outcomes for the third quarter and nine months of FY25, promising substantial growth.

The Q3 highlights included a total income of Rs 80.52 crore, an EBITDA of Rs 5.51 crore, and a net profit of Rs 1.49 crore, reflecting a net profit margin of 1.85%. The earnings per share for this period stood at Rs 1.09.

For the nine-month period, Mitsu recorded a total income of Rs 242.37 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 15.06 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.71 crore, translating to a net profit margin of 1.53%, and an earnings per share figure of Rs 2.77. Mitsu's Managing Director Sanjay Dedhia emphasized the strong trajectory of growth and commitment to product expansion, customer solutions, and global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)