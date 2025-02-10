Left Menu

Quora Teams Up with Bombora for Enhanced B2B Targeting

Quora has partnered with Bombora to provide precise B2B audience targeting, including Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities, on its platform. This integration gives advertisers access to Bombora's extensive B2B data, enabling them to target professionals based on job attributes and industry, thus enhancing marketing strategies.

Quora has announced a strategic partnership with Bombora, enabling business-to-business advertisers to precisely target high-value audiences on its platform. This innovative collaboration allows access to comprehensive B2B audience segments through Bombora's data, reaching Quora's 400 million monthly visitors globally.

The integration unlocks advanced marketing strategies by offering account-based marketing capabilities and leveraging job attributes such as seniority level and industry vertical. This development represents a key milestone in Quora's advertising capabilities, as stated by Vinay Pandey, Quora's Chief Revenue Officer.

Advertisers now have the unique opportunity to target decision-makers with ads strategically placed within Quora's rich question-and-answer content. With Quora's extensive reach and Bombora's data insights, campaigns can achieve unparalleled strategic targeting and optimal performance.

