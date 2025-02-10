Left Menu

China and the Dalai Lama: A Path to Dialogue?

China expresses openness to dialogue with the Dalai Lama, provided he agrees to recognize Tibet and Taiwan as inalienable parts of China. Amid rising questions about succession, the Dalai Lama plans to clarify his stance on reincarnation and his return to Tibet, as detailed in an upcoming book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:33 IST
China and the Dalai Lama: A Path to Dialogue?
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Chinese government has extended an olive branch to the Dalai Lama, offering the potential for dialogue if the spiritual leader agrees to acknowledge Tibet and Taiwan as integral parts of China. This stance was confirmed by foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a regular press briefing.

The Dalai Lama, an exiled Nobel Peace Laureate now nearing 90, fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising. He has long expressed a wish to return to Tibet. However, any talks remain contingent upon his acceptance of Beijing's conditions, which include abandoning the 'splitting the motherland' rhetoric.

The question of succession looms as the Dalai Lama ages, with China asserting its authority to appoint his successor. However, the Dalai Lama has indicated he will clarify issues surrounding his reincarnation around his 90th birthday, aligning with Tibetan Buddhist traditions, potentially creating another point of contention with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025