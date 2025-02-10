China and the Dalai Lama: A Path to Dialogue?

The Chinese government has extended an olive branch to the Dalai Lama, offering the potential for dialogue if the spiritual leader agrees to acknowledge Tibet and Taiwan as integral parts of China. This stance was confirmed by foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a regular press briefing.

The Dalai Lama, an exiled Nobel Peace Laureate now nearing 90, fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising. He has long expressed a wish to return to Tibet. However, any talks remain contingent upon his acceptance of Beijing's conditions, which include abandoning the 'splitting the motherland' rhetoric.

The question of succession looms as the Dalai Lama ages, with China asserting its authority to appoint his successor. However, the Dalai Lama has indicated he will clarify issues surrounding his reincarnation around his 90th birthday, aligning with Tibetan Buddhist traditions, potentially creating another point of contention with China.

