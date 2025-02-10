Escalating Tariff War: U.S. and China in Renewed Trade Tensions

In a familiar escalation of trade tensions, the U.S. and China have once again locked horns over import tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump initiated the latest round of duties on Chinese imports last month, prompting a swift response from Beijing with duties on American goods.

The current scenario mirrors past trade disputes that have marked U.S.-China relations, particularly during Trump's first term when trade wars were rampant. His return to office in January 2024 reignited these tensions, following through on his campaign promises.

As trade strains deepen, both nations are on edge, with China enforcing a new set of tariffs coinciding with the U.S. imposition of 60 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports. This latest development underscores a persistent issue in their bilateral relations that has global economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)