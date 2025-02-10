Left Menu

Escalating Tariff War: U.S. and China in Renewed Trade Tensions

The U.S. and China are embroiled in renewed trade tensions with tit-for-tat tariffs. After President Trump reintroduced tariffs on Chinese imports, China responded with its own duties on U.S. goods. The long-standing trade friction, which traces back to 2017, appears to be resurfacing under both Trump and Biden administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:50 IST
Escalating Tariff War: U.S. and China in Renewed Trade Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a familiar escalation of trade tensions, the U.S. and China have once again locked horns over import tariffs. U.S. President Donald Trump initiated the latest round of duties on Chinese imports last month, prompting a swift response from Beijing with duties on American goods.

The current scenario mirrors past trade disputes that have marked U.S.-China relations, particularly during Trump's first term when trade wars were rampant. His return to office in January 2024 reignited these tensions, following through on his campaign promises.

As trade strains deepen, both nations are on edge, with China enforcing a new set of tariffs coinciding with the U.S. imposition of 60 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports. This latest development underscores a persistent issue in their bilateral relations that has global economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025