Left Menu

Market Jitters: US Tariffs Shake Metal Stocks Worldwide

Metal stocks saw significant declines following the US announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, impacting major companies like National Aluminium and Tata Steel. These tariffs, part of President Trump's broader trade policy, led to fears of reduced demand and pressure on pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:55 IST
Market Jitters: US Tariffs Shake Metal Stocks Worldwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, metal stocks experienced a sharp decline after the US declared a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, a move announced by President Donald Trump. This decision affected heavyweight stocks as investors reacted unfavorably.

Shares of National Aluminium Company nosedived 4.83% and SAIL tumbled 4.67%, while Vedanta and NMDC dropped 4.31% and 3.95%, respectively, on the BSE. Similarly, Tata Steel saw a decrease of 3.11%, reflecting the market's overall shift.

Experts express concern over the impact of these tariffs, with Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighting fears of dwindling demand, amid weakened market sentiments. Moody's Ratings also suggests increased challenges for Indian steel exporters following these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025