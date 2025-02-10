Left Menu

EFTA's $100 Billion Investment Boost for Indian Economy

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced a landmark $100 billion FDI commitment from the EFTA bloc under a new trade agreement, potentially increasing Indian ecosystem investments to $400-500 billion. The Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement is set to be effective by year-end, promoting job creation and sectoral growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:37 IST
EFTA's $100 Billion Investment Boost for Indian Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's investment landscape, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed a $100 billion FDI commitment from the EFTA bloc. This landmark deal, within the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), could catalyse an additional $400-500 billion in investments for the Indian economy.

The EFTA bloc, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, is expected to ratify the agreement by the end of the year. A dedicated EFTA Desk has been inaugurated to support EFTA companies in India by providing market insights, regulatory guidance, and business matchmaking.

The agreement, a first-of-its-kind for India, projects the creation of over one million jobs. It allows for duty concessions on products such as Swiss watches and chocolates while promoting a surge in investments across various sectors including precision industries and pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025