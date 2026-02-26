Left Menu

AI: India's Next Big Opportunity, Not a Threat, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes that AI will enhance job opportunities in India's IT sector rather than cause losses. Comparing AI to the Y2K boom, Goyal asserts that technology will open new avenues for Indian enterprises and contribute to global integration and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India's IT sector has little to fear from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Speaking confidently, he assured that AI would instead create more job opportunities, aligning with the advancement seen after the Y2K moment.

Goyal's statements at an EY event come amid discussions on AI's impact on the $315 billion Indian IT industry and the jobs it supports. The minister noted AI's potential as a transformative force that would enhance profits, exports, and create significant openings for the country's science and technology graduates.

Furthermore, Goyal highlighted India's strategy to integrate globally through trade agreements, contrasting with China's model. He emphasized India's commitment to humane progress and sustainable development, suggesting learning from China's infrastructure advancements but maintaining unique values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

