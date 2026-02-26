AI: India's Next Big Opportunity, Not a Threat, Says Piyush Goyal

India's IT sector has little to fear from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Speaking confidently, he assured that AI would instead create more job opportunities, aligning with the advancement seen after the Y2K moment.

Goyal's statements at an EY event come amid discussions on AI's impact on the $315 billion Indian IT industry and the jobs it supports. The minister noted AI's potential as a transformative force that would enhance profits, exports, and create significant openings for the country's science and technology graduates.

Furthermore, Goyal highlighted India's strategy to integrate globally through trade agreements, contrasting with China's model. He emphasized India's commitment to humane progress and sustainable development, suggesting learning from China's infrastructure advancements but maintaining unique values.

(With inputs from agencies.)