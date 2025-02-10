Revolutionizing Road Safety in Punjab
The Punjab Police, in collaboration with NGO Save Life Foundation, is employing data-driven strategies to reduce road accidents. This partnership includes advanced training for police personnel and scientific crash analysis. The initiative has led to a significant decrease in road fatalities across Punjab.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police is taking a bold step toward improving road safety by partnering with the Save Life Foundation to implement data-driven strategies aimed at reducing road accidents.
On the official front, an MoU was signed by A S Rai, ADGP of Traffic and Road Safety, and Save Life Foundation founder Piyush Tewari. The collaboration promises to leverage scientific crash investigations, identify black spots, and promote targeted interventions to curb accidents.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, these measures, combined with specialized training for traffic personnel in advanced crash-analysis techniques, aim to foster a culture of road accountability and awareness. Impressively, Punjab has already seen a 48% reduction in road deaths in areas covered by the Sadak Surakhiya Force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tuskegee Airmen Video Returns to U.S. Air Force Training Amid DEI Ban
Army helicopter that collided with passenger jet near DC's Reagan National Airport was on training flight, reports AP citing official.
F-35 Fighter Jet Crash Mars Training Session at Eielson AFB
Training Tragedy: BlackHawk Helicopter Collides with Passenger Jet Near Washington
Training Program on Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety: Focus on Major Accident Hazard Units in Viksit Bharat@2047 Action Plan