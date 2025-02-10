Left Menu

Revolutionizing Road Safety in Punjab

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with NGO Save Life Foundation, is employing data-driven strategies to reduce road accidents. This partnership includes advanced training for police personnel and scientific crash analysis. The initiative has led to a significant decrease in road fatalities across Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:03 IST
Revolutionizing Road Safety in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police is taking a bold step toward improving road safety by partnering with the Save Life Foundation to implement data-driven strategies aimed at reducing road accidents.

On the official front, an MoU was signed by A S Rai, ADGP of Traffic and Road Safety, and Save Life Foundation founder Piyush Tewari. The collaboration promises to leverage scientific crash investigations, identify black spots, and promote targeted interventions to curb accidents.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, these measures, combined with specialized training for traffic personnel in advanced crash-analysis techniques, aim to foster a culture of road accountability and awareness. Impressively, Punjab has already seen a 48% reduction in road deaths in areas covered by the Sadak Surakhiya Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025