Revolutionizing Road Safety in Punjab

The Punjab Police is taking a bold step toward improving road safety by partnering with the Save Life Foundation to implement data-driven strategies aimed at reducing road accidents.

On the official front, an MoU was signed by A S Rai, ADGP of Traffic and Road Safety, and Save Life Foundation founder Piyush Tewari. The collaboration promises to leverage scientific crash investigations, identify black spots, and promote targeted interventions to curb accidents.

According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, these measures, combined with specialized training for traffic personnel in advanced crash-analysis techniques, aim to foster a culture of road accountability and awareness. Impressively, Punjab has already seen a 48% reduction in road deaths in areas covered by the Sadak Surakhiya Force.

