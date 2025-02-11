Left Menu

OpenAI Rejects Musk's Controversial Bid

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, informed staff that the board has no interest in accepting Elon Musk's bid to acquire the nonprofit that controls OpenAI. A consortium led by Musk had proposed a $97.4 billion offer, but the board intends to dismiss this supposed bid.

Updated: 11-02-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:27 IST
Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman communicated to his team that the company's board of directors plans to clearly dismiss any interest in Elon Musk's proposed acquisition bid, as reported by The Information.

Musk, leading a consortium, had earlier made a significant offer of $97.4 billion to purchase the nonprofit entity that oversees OpenAI.

The board, however, appears resolute in rejecting Musk's bid, maintaining its current trajectory and control over the innovative AI organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

