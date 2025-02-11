OpenAI Rejects Musk's Controversial Bid

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman communicated to his team that the company's board of directors plans to clearly dismiss any interest in Elon Musk's proposed acquisition bid, as reported by The Information.

Musk, leading a consortium, had earlier made a significant offer of $97.4 billion to purchase the nonprofit entity that oversees OpenAI.

The board, however, appears resolute in rejecting Musk's bid, maintaining its current trajectory and control over the innovative AI organization.

