Thackeray Cousins Unify: A Desperate Bid for Political Relevance
Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a noteworthy shift as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray announced an alliance ahead of the BMC elections, a move criticized by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as mere political survival. The BJP argues that the Thackeray cousins' partnership will not significantly impact Mumbai's political dynamics.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the newly formed alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Calling it an act of political desperation, Fadnavis suggested it would not influence upcoming elections or alter Mumbai's political landscape.
The long-speculated partnership was finally confirmed ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Despite the significant build-up, Fadnavis likened the media attention to an overhyped Russia-Ukraine alliance, emphasizing the alliance's lack of substantial impact.
BJP officials pointed towards past infighting between the Thackerays, recalling Raj's criticism of Uddhav's guidance under Balasaheb's circle. With videos of past criticisms at hand, the BJP posits that the alliance is a maneuver for the Thackerays' political survival, questioning the newfound camaraderie.
