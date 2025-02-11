Left Menu

Discover Innovation at the 38th China International Hardware Fair

The 38th China International Hardware Fair will be held on March 24-26, 2025 in Shanghai, gathering 3,000 exhibitors and 60,000 buyers globally. This annual event showcases the latest products and technology in the hardware industry, reinforcing China's position as a leading hardware manufacturing and export nation.

The prestigious 38th China International Hardware Fair is set to open its doors from March 24 to 26, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. This globally recognized fair, organized by Beijing Jinyi Youlian Exhibition Co., Ltd. and sponsored by the China National Hardware Electric and Chemical Commercial Association, is one of the most influential in the hardware industry.

With a strong history dating back to 1952, the fair attracts nearly 3,000 exhibitors, primarily hardware manufacturers, and more than 60,000 buyers from both China and abroad. Spanning 170,000 square meters, this year's event will feature a wide range of exhibits including hand tools, power tools, abrasives, pneumatic appliances, and more.

The fair underscores China's burgeoning status as a major player in hardware exports and manufacturing, thanks to its low raw material and labor costs. As the nation's economy continues to grow, this event serves as a platform for showcasing advanced technology, facilitating communication, and fostering cooperation within the domestic and international hardware sectors.

