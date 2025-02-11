Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Tariffs Stir Economic Waters

President Donald Trump reintroduced a 25% tax on foreign steel and aluminum, echoing his initial term's policy. While aimed to aid U.S. producers, such tariffs can strain relations with allies, elevate costs for manufacturers, and potentially inflate U.S. prices. These moves previously led to significant economic debates and retaliation from trade partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:41 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is reinstating a 25% tax on foreign steel and aluminum, a move reminiscent of his first term. This decision, aimed at boosting American producers of these metals, has already led to an uptick in stock prices for steel and aluminum companies like Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs.

Despite potential benefits for U.S. metal producers, the tariffs may strain relations with America's allies, escalating costs for manufacturers who rely on these raw materials. Timothy Zimmerman, CEO of Mitchell Metal Products, expressed concerns over rising steel prices impacting his company's operations and competitiveness.

Experts, including those from Capital Economics, warn that these tariffs could increase inflation and affect global economic growth. While Chinese steel remains mostly barred from the U.S., allies like Canada and Mexico may face economic repercussions similar to those experienced during Trump's first term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

