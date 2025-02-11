India's Energy Revolution: A Blueprint for Global Leadership

In a key virtual address at India Energy Week 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India's bold energy strategy, underscoring renewable energy goals set for pivotal achievements in the next two decades. He emphasized that by 2030, India aims to add 500 GW to its renewable energy capacity, aligning many objectives with this timeline.

Modi revealed ambitious plans for carbon emission reduction, highlighting Indian Railways' target for net zero by 2030 and the production of five million metric tons of green hydrogen annually. As India stands as the third-largest solar power generator, its non-fossil fuel capacity has witnessed a significant threefold increase.

Progress in biofuels was highlighted, noting India's leadership role during its G20 presidency in establishing the Global Biofuel Alliance, with participation from 28 countries and 12 organizations. The alliance aims to transform waste into wealth. Modi noted significant growth in India's natural gas sector, now the world's fourth-largest refining hub.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's extensive energy reforms and strategic geographical position as instrumental in fostering global sustainability. He laid down five key pillars for India's energy future, including resource efficiency, innovation, economic stability, strategic trade location, and global commitment.

Stressing the transformative nature of India's energy transition, Modi articulated that the nation's shift is not merely local but is influencing global energy dynamics, heralding the 21st century as India's century.

(With inputs from agencies.)