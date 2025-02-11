Left Menu

Balanced Energy Roles: Puri Stresses Oil's Continued Importance Amid Renewable Rise

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stresses that oil and gas will remain pivotal in the energy sector despite the rise of renewables. Highlighting a balanced approach, he notes that strategic use of fossil fuels alongside renewables is crucial for future energy demands, as AI and clean cooking drive new energy needs.

Balanced Energy Roles: Puri Stresses Oil's Continued Importance Amid Renewable Rise
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, asserted on Tuesday that oil and gas will maintain their significance in the energy landscape, even as renewable sources become dominant. He made these remarks at the India Energy Week 2025 inauguration in Delhi.

Puri emphasized that while renewables are gaining prominence, oil and gas will continue to be crucial, especially in power generation, grid stability, industrial hydrogen production, and energy storage innovations. He clarified that the energy transition should involve strategic fossil fuel use alongside renewable expansion to curb emissions.

Highlighting a broad approach, the minister underscored the necessity of incorporating both conventional and innovative energy sources for a stable and sustainable system. Additionally, he noted that emerging factors like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and clean cooking present new energy demands. With AI projected to drive significant power demand increases, Puri stressed the need for reliable energy mix solutions, advocating a blend of natural gas, carbon-mitigated coal, and advanced nuclear power to complement renewables.

Puri reiterated India's achievement of complete clean cooking access through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, solar cooking pilots, and city gas distribution. His remarks underscore a balanced and forward-looking energy strategy to meet rising demands without compromising sustainability.

