Exploitation in Britain's Social Care: The Hidden Truth

Foreign workers in Britain's social care industry, often squeezed by fraudulent fees and substandard wages, have been thrust into the spotlight following a revealing survey by the trade union UNISON.

The survey, which engaged over 3,000 respondents holding health and care worker visas, unveiled that nearly a quarter paid hefty sums, sometimes exceeding £20,000, in exchange for job promises. For many, the promised employment never materialized.

The findings underscore the exploitation loop enabled by Britain's post-Brexit visa sponsorship system. Immigration, a contentious subject in Britain, is now intertwined with debates over labour abuses and public service capacities.

