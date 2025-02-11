Exploitation in Britain's Social Care: The Hidden Truth
Foreign workers in Britain's social care sector are facing exploitation, paying fraudulent fees to get jobs and earning below minimum wage. A survey by UNISON reveals systemic issues tied to immigration and post-Brexit policies, urging urgent reform to protect workers and improve standards.
Foreign workers in Britain's social care industry, often squeezed by fraudulent fees and substandard wages, have been thrust into the spotlight following a revealing survey by the trade union UNISON.
The survey, which engaged over 3,000 respondents holding health and care worker visas, unveiled that nearly a quarter paid hefty sums, sometimes exceeding £20,000, in exchange for job promises. For many, the promised employment never materialized.
The findings underscore the exploitation loop enabled by Britain's post-Brexit visa sponsorship system. Immigration, a contentious subject in Britain, is now intertwined with debates over labour abuses and public service capacities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
