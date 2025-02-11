Sulata Deo Urges Acceleration in Safety Measures for Indian Railways

Biju Janta Dal MP Sulata Deo voiced concerns about the slow implementation of the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, in India, with only 1,445 km currently covered. During Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, she urged the government to allocate more funds to expedite train safety enhancements.

Deo highlighted the growing frequency of train accidents, pointing to 200 incidents between 2017 and 2023, mainly due to derailments and outdated safety technology. She particularly noted the tragic June 2023 accident in Odisha where around 300 lives were lost and 1,200 were injured.

Furthermore, Deo stressed the importance of prioritizing existing railway infrastructure and advocated for transitioning from halogen to LED headlights for better visibility, suggesting this change could help prevent accidents, including wildlife collisions on the tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)