Left Menu

Sulata Deo Urges Acceleration in Safety Measures for Indian Railways

Biju Janta Dal MP Sulata Deo called for more funds to expedite the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, citing increased train accidents. She stressed the importance of technical enhancements and highlighted recent accidents caused by outdated technology. Deo also emphasized the need to upgrade train headlight systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:12 IST
Sulata Deo Urges Acceleration in Safety Measures for Indian Railways
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janta Dal MP Sulata Deo voiced concerns about the slow implementation of the Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, in India, with only 1,445 km currently covered. During Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, she urged the government to allocate more funds to expedite train safety enhancements.

Deo highlighted the growing frequency of train accidents, pointing to 200 incidents between 2017 and 2023, mainly due to derailments and outdated safety technology. She particularly noted the tragic June 2023 accident in Odisha where around 300 lives were lost and 1,200 were injured.

Furthermore, Deo stressed the importance of prioritizing existing railway infrastructure and advocated for transitioning from halogen to LED headlights for better visibility, suggesting this change could help prevent accidents, including wildlife collisions on the tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025