Tariff Turbulence: US Dollar's Volatile Response

The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a pause on further rate cuts, citing a robust economy with low unemployment and persistent inflation above the Fed's target. Powell testified before key Senate and House committees, maintaining his cautious stance.

As consumer price data releases, traders and analysts are also focused on President Donald Trump's tariff strategies. Trump's recent tariff announcements could raise U.S. inflation and spark greater global economic tensions, especially in relation to the European Union, which has promised countermeasures.

Despite these developments, the euro rose 0.22% while the Australian dollar gained slightly. Various global currencies experienced mixed performance against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin saw a minor decline.

