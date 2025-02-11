Left Menu

Tariff Turbulence: US Dollar's Volatile Response

The U.S. dollar experienced losses as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated no immediate interest rate cuts, reflecting confidence in the economy. Meanwhile, President Trump's proposed tariffs could exacerbate inflation and ignite a global trade conflict. The euro and Australian dollar showed minor gains against the greenback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:08 IST
Tariff Turbulence: US Dollar's Volatile Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a pause on further rate cuts, citing a robust economy with low unemployment and persistent inflation above the Fed's target. Powell testified before key Senate and House committees, maintaining his cautious stance.

As consumer price data releases, traders and analysts are also focused on President Donald Trump's tariff strategies. Trump's recent tariff announcements could raise U.S. inflation and spark greater global economic tensions, especially in relation to the European Union, which has promised countermeasures.

Despite these developments, the euro rose 0.22% while the Australian dollar gained slightly. Various global currencies experienced mixed performance against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin saw a minor decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

