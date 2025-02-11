Left Menu

Debate Over Budget 2025: Rupee's Fall and Resource Allocation Concerns

The Budget 2025 debate in Parliament saw concerns over the depreciation of the Indian rupee and resource allocations. CPI-M MP John Brittas criticized the rupee's 50% fall under the Modi government compared to the UPA era. Discriminatory allocations, particularly in Maharashtra, were also highlighted by MPs amidst defending BJP efforts.

The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar was a significant talking point during Tuesday's Parliamentary debate on Budget 2025. CPI-M MP John Brittas highlighted a stark depreciation of 50% under the Modi government, compared to 33% during the former UPA-led regime. Concerns were raised about inadequate fiscal focus on the middle class.

Participating in the discussion, Priyanka Chaturvedi from SS-UBT accused the ruling government of discrimination in funding, notably in Maharashtra. She pointed out the shortfall in the actual allocation of funds for drought-affected regions and projects like the Nagpur's Nag River, which faced severe cuts and procedural delays.

Meanwhile, BJP representatives defended the Budget as inclusive, citing schemes benefiting all societal segments. BJP's Sikander Kumar and Dharmshila Gupta emphasized the Budget's positive impacts on states like Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, celebrating initiatives like the Makhana Board and ethanol production boosts for farmers.

