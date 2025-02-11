Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Move: 12 New Investment Zones to Boost Industry

Karnataka's Minister M B Patil announced the development of 12 new investment zones across 30,000 acres to enhance industrial growth. These zones will feature world-class infrastructure, supported by Rs 3,800 crore for water provision. A cluster-based policy will enhance competitiveness, fostering a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:56 IST
Karnataka's Bold Move: 12 New Investment Zones to Boost Industry
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set to expand its industrial landscape with the establishment of 12 new investment zones covering 30,000 acres, announced by the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, on Tuesday. This decision was unveiled during the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, aiming to bolster industrial growth with upgraded infrastructure.

These upcoming zones will benefit from a Rs 3,800 crore allocation dedicated to supplying clean water, emphasizing the administration's commitment to world-class industrial amenities. The state's strategic direction focuses on cost reduction and efficiency enhancement through a cluster-based policy, notably in sectors like aerospace, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and more.

With notable competition from global markets, Karnataka is prioritizing digital transformation and eco-friendly initiatives to solidify its position as a global manufacturing hub. The government is also committed to embracing technological innovations and supporting small to medium enterprises, ensuring job creation and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025