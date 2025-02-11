Karnataka's Bold Move: 12 New Investment Zones to Boost Industry
Karnataka's Minister M B Patil announced the development of 12 new investment zones across 30,000 acres to enhance industrial growth. These zones will feature world-class infrastructure, supported by Rs 3,800 crore for water provision. A cluster-based policy will enhance competitiveness, fostering a global manufacturing hub.
Karnataka is set to expand its industrial landscape with the establishment of 12 new investment zones covering 30,000 acres, announced by the state's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, on Tuesday. This decision was unveiled during the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, aiming to bolster industrial growth with upgraded infrastructure.
These upcoming zones will benefit from a Rs 3,800 crore allocation dedicated to supplying clean water, emphasizing the administration's commitment to world-class industrial amenities. The state's strategic direction focuses on cost reduction and efficiency enhancement through a cluster-based policy, notably in sectors like aerospace, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and more.
With notable competition from global markets, Karnataka is prioritizing digital transformation and eco-friendly initiatives to solidify its position as a global manufacturing hub. The government is also committed to embracing technological innovations and supporting small to medium enterprises, ensuring job creation and economic resilience.
