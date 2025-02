U.S. Airlines Oppose Compensation Review Over Flight Disruptions

Major U.S. airlines have called on the Transportation Department to cease its review regarding passenger compensation for flight disruptions, initiated by the Biden administration. Airlines for America, representing prominent carriers like American Airlines, Delta, and United, argues this move would inflate costs and raise ticket prices.

The International Air Transport Association, representing global airlines, criticizes such compensation proposals as burdensome, claiming they transfer wealth without curbing flight delays. Spirit Airlines cautions that safety concerns might be neglected if flights are penalized for delays or cancellations.

The Transportation Department had previously sought feedback on mandatory compensation for lengthy delays. While current rules enforce passenger refunds for canceled flights, the Biden administration looks to expand this to cover delays, despite a court blocking a related rule for airline fee disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)