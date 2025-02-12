U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Fed Caution and Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced plans to keep short-term interest rates steady, reflecting a strong American economy and consistent inflation levels. Traders remained cautious, anticipating further developments regarding potential trade tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Powell, in his Senate Banking Committee testimony, emphasized the value of free trade while steering clear of tariff policy discussions, highlighting the Fed's role in economic response rather than policy commentary. Traders, gradually desensitized to tariff-related news, are adopting a wait-and-see approach amid market volatility.

With futures indicating limited rate cuts by year-end, eyes are on upcoming economic data, including consumer prices. Global trade tension remains a focal point, with reciprocal tariffs considered by Trump stoking fears of escalating trade wars. Markets reacted with mixed currency movements and a notable dip in bitcoin's value.

