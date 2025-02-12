U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Fed Caution and Trade Tensions
The U.S. dollar declined after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated no immediate interest rate cuts despite stable economic indicators. Traders await clarity on trade tariffs while monitoring potential global trade war impacts. Markets remain cautious amidst geopolitical tensions and economic data releases.
The U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced plans to keep short-term interest rates steady, reflecting a strong American economy and consistent inflation levels. Traders remained cautious, anticipating further developments regarding potential trade tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Powell, in his Senate Banking Committee testimony, emphasized the value of free trade while steering clear of tariff policy discussions, highlighting the Fed's role in economic response rather than policy commentary. Traders, gradually desensitized to tariff-related news, are adopting a wait-and-see approach amid market volatility.
With futures indicating limited rate cuts by year-end, eyes are on upcoming economic data, including consumer prices. Global trade tension remains a focal point, with reciprocal tariffs considered by Trump stoking fears of escalating trade wars. Markets reacted with mixed currency movements and a notable dip in bitcoin's value.
(With inputs from agencies.)
