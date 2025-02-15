Dollar Dips Amid Tariff Hopes and Euro Rally
The dollar faces a weekly loss against the euro as trade tariff delays boost expectations of softer impacts. Optimism for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal supports the euro. Weak U.S. retail sales and tariff discussions contribute to currency market dynamics, with potential Federal Reserve rate cuts further influencing movements.
The dollar is on pace to experience a weekly loss against the euro, fueled by trade tariff discussions and budding optimism regarding a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine. The delay in planned tariffs by the U.S., led by President Donald Trump, is seen as a positive sign for the euro, which rallied this week.
Retail sales data in the U.S. fell short of expectations in January, impacting the dollar and causing traders to anticipate potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS, noted that the ongoing optimism about a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is buoying European growth prospects.
Amid these developments, the euro climbed 0.32% to $1.0497, reaching a high not seen since late January. Additionally, the dollar index dropped 0.35% to 106.72, its lowest since mid-December. Discussions led by Trump around reciprocal tariffs aim to engage trading partners, while further examination of inflation effects by tariffs is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
