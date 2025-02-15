Revolutionizing India's Livestock Sector: DAHD and WOAH Pioneer Public-Private Partnerships

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) have unveiled a strategic plan to boost Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) within India's livestock sector. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying announced the initiative following the WOAH PVS-PPP Targeted Support Workshop held from February 11 to February 13, 2025, in New Delhi.

The primary objective of this workshop was to fortify veterinary services through PPPs, focusing on critical areas such as vaccine development, veterinary workforce enhancement, infrastructure improvement, and the establishment of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD)-Free Zones. Alka Upadhyaya, DAHD Secretary, highlighted the pivotal role of veterinary services in supporting the livestock sector, which constitutes over 30 percent of India's Agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA).

She stressed the importance of setting up veterinary laboratories with NABL accreditation and highlighted the necessity of private-sector collaboration in disease surveillance, workforce capacity building, and vaccine production. "This workshop has provided a platform for structured PPP engagement in veterinary services. The discussions will contribute to roadmap development for improving national disease control programs, expanding veterinary infrastructure, and establishing a sustainable ecosystem for animal health security," Upadhyaya stated.

Further, Upadhyaya pointed to the need for developing a comprehensive PPP policy within a year to secure long-term investment and private sector involvement in veterinary services. Meanwhile, Dr. Hirofumi Kugita, WOAH's Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, recognized India's leadership in veterinary services and its potential to influence global best practices through knowledge-sharing and laboratory collaborations.

The gathering brought together over 100 participants, including representatives from State Animal Husbandry Departments, Veterinary Councils, Disease Diagnostic Laboratories, ICAR research institutes, A-HELP, the Agriculture Skill Council of India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, private sector stakeholders, the Indian Federation of Animal Health Companies (INFAH), vaccine producers, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the World Bank. Seven experts from WOAH facilitated critical discussions, formulating PPP strategies for resource mobilization, risk management, and stakeholder engagement. The workshop concluded with a presentation of a PPP Roadmap for the Veterinary Sector, proposing actionable strategies to enhance veterinary services, disease surveillance, and livestock productivity.

The outcomes of this initiative are expected to aid in policy development, investment mobilization, and structured PPP implementation, offering long-term benefits for India's animal husbandry sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)