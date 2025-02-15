Left Menu

India Sets Ambitious USD 500 Billion Bilateral Trade Target with US by 2030

India plans to elevate its bilateral trade with the US to USD 500 billion by 2030, focusing on technology, defense, and green energy to boost exports. A potential trade agreement could enhance US investments in India, though experts suggest sector-specific deals over broad FTAs for pragmatic gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:15 IST
India Sets Ambitious USD 500 Billion Bilateral Trade Target with US by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

India aims to scale up its bilateral trade with the United States to USD 500 billion by 2030, according to industry officials. This significant step is aimed at bolstering India's exports, particularly in technology, defense, and green energy sectors.

The move could also attract considerable US investment, providing a crucial win-win for both nations. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar emphasized the need for removing trade barriers and streamlining processes in pursuit of this target.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington underscored this objective, experts caution against pursuing a comprehensive free trade agreement, advocating instead for sector-specific deals to yield substantial benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025