Revamping RailMadad: Railway Board's Push for Efficient Complaint Resolution

The Railway Board has instructed all railway zones and divisions to create 'war rooms' staffed with adequate personnel to promptly monitor and resolve passenger grievances reported through the RailMadad system.

RailMadad is an integrated platform allowing passengers to file complaints or suggestions via the 139 helpline, app, or portal. It's emerged that many divisions lack proper war rooms, leading to unsatisfactory handling of issues.

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar, during inspections, noted that complaints are often passed to other divisions without immediate action, prompting the Board's directive for comprehensive staffing of war rooms to enhance the RailMadad mechanism, ensuring timely response and resolution.

