Security Breach at Delhi Metro: Passengers Jump Gates

A viral video at Delhi's Jama Masjid metro station depicts commuters bypassing security by jumping over automated fare collection gates. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported the incident occurred during a temporary surge in passengers.

Anuj Dayal, the principal executive director of DMRC, assured that security personnel managed the situation effectively, attributing the behavior to a sudden increase in the number of commuters. Security presence was deemed sufficient to prevent escalation.

The DMRC views this incident as a breach of law and order and is conducting an investigation. Coordination with police authorities for an FIR aims to prevent future occurrences of such breaches.

