Security Breach at Delhi Metro: Passengers Jump Gates

A viral video shows commuters jumping over automated fare collection gates at Delhi's Jama Masjid metro station, prompting the DMRC to take action. The incident was attributed to a temporary surge in passengers. The DMRC is coordinating with the police to file an FIR for the breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video at Delhi's Jama Masjid metro station depicts commuters bypassing security by jumping over automated fare collection gates. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported the incident occurred during a temporary surge in passengers.

Anuj Dayal, the principal executive director of DMRC, assured that security personnel managed the situation effectively, attributing the behavior to a sudden increase in the number of commuters. Security presence was deemed sufficient to prevent escalation.

The DMRC views this incident as a breach of law and order and is conducting an investigation. Coordination with police authorities for an FIR aims to prevent future occurrences of such breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

