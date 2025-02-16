Shashi Tharoor's Startup Praise Sparks Political Storm in Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently came under fire for an article praising the startup growth in Kerala, which led to a political uproar. Tharoor clarified that his intention was not to commend the CPI(M)-led government but to focus on entrepreneurship and innovation progress within the state.

Tharoor defended his claims with data from the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024, highlighting a $1.7 billion investment influx into Kerala over 18 months. While the CPI(M) lauded Tharoor's observations, his Congress party questioned them, pushing for clarity on what improvements he credited.

The controversy underlines ongoing debates about Kerala's economic landscape, marked by challenges such as high unemployment and industrial performance. Tharoor emphasized bipartisan cooperation in addressing these issues, underscoring the foundations laid by former leaders and continued by the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)