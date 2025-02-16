India-US TRUST Initiative: A New Era in Economic and Technological Cooperation

The India-US TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative promises to enhance economic and technological ties between the nations. Focusing on the IMEC framework, this collaboration seeks to strengthen infrastructure and economic corridors, said industry experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have emphasized the importance of creating strong supply chains for critical minerals such as lithium, advanced materials, and pharmaceuticals. This agreement marks a significant step towards ensuring both countries' industrial futures.

Industry leaders like Naveen Jindal and Rajamani Krishnamurti recognize the potential for bolstering sectors like stainless steel and clean energy. However, experts like Debasish Mishra stress the importance of managing resource distribution and environmental impacts, as technological capabilities and resilient supply chains develop through this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)