India Weaves Ambitious Future: Modi's Vision for Textile Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about India's textile sector achieving significant export growth before 2030. He highlighted ongoing efforts, including the Cotton Mission and technology advancements, aimed at tripling textile exports to Rs 9 lakh crore. Modi emphasized optimizing resources, embracing tradition and innovation, and collaborating globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the progress in India's textile sector, projecting that the nation could achieve its Rs 9 lakh crore annual export goal before the 2030 target.
Highlighting key initiatives, Modi cited the five-year Cotton Mission aimed at enhancing cotton productivity, alongside technological advancements poised to significantly propel the sector.
He underlined the importance of combining tradition with innovation, urging collaboration with reputed institutions to foster new developments and capitalize on global opportunities.
