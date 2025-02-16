Left Menu

India Weaves Ambitious Future: Modi's Vision for Textile Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about India's textile sector achieving significant export growth before 2030. He highlighted ongoing efforts, including the Cotton Mission and technology advancements, aimed at tripling textile exports to Rs 9 lakh crore. Modi emphasized optimizing resources, embracing tradition and innovation, and collaborating globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:33 IST
India Weaves Ambitious Future: Modi's Vision for Textile Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the progress in India's textile sector, projecting that the nation could achieve its Rs 9 lakh crore annual export goal before the 2030 target.

Highlighting key initiatives, Modi cited the five-year Cotton Mission aimed at enhancing cotton productivity, alongside technological advancements poised to significantly propel the sector.

He underlined the importance of combining tradition with innovation, urging collaboration with reputed institutions to foster new developments and capitalize on global opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025