India Weaves Ambitious Future: Modi's Vision for Textile Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the progress in India's textile sector, projecting that the nation could achieve its Rs 9 lakh crore annual export goal before the 2030 target.

Highlighting key initiatives, Modi cited the five-year Cotton Mission aimed at enhancing cotton productivity, alongside technological advancements poised to significantly propel the sector.

He underlined the importance of combining tradition with innovation, urging collaboration with reputed institutions to foster new developments and capitalize on global opportunities.

