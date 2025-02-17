Left Menu

BlueScope Steel Benefits from U.S. Tariffs - A Booster for North American Profits

BlueScope Steel, Australia's top steelmaker, is set to benefit from U.S. tariffs introduced by President Trump. CEO Mark Vassella noted that higher steel prices were already supporting increased profitability in North America. BlueScope's shares surged, with North American operations contributing significantly to revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 07:28 IST
BlueScope Steel Benefits from U.S. Tariffs - A Booster for North American Profits

BlueScope Steel, Australia's leading steel producer, anticipates benefiting from the protectionist tariffs imposed by the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, according to CEO Mark Vassella. The company expects these tariffs to enhance their profitability in the North American market.

Following a stronger-than-expected first-half profit report, Vassella highlighted an upward trend in steel prices, hiking by 20% since Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. without exemptions for allies like Australia. Vassella expressed confidence that BlueScope would profit from these rising prices.

BlueScope's five North American operations, including the North Star mill in Ohio, are integral to its output. The Melbourne-based company produces over 3 million tonnes of steel annually in Australia, exporting roughly 300,000 tonnes to the U.S. The recent announcements and positive profit projections pushed BlueScope's shares to new heights, marking substantial revenue contributions from its North American activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025