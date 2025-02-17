BlueScope Steel Benefits from U.S. Tariffs - A Booster for North American Profits

BlueScope Steel, Australia's leading steel producer, anticipates benefiting from the protectionist tariffs imposed by the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, according to CEO Mark Vassella. The company expects these tariffs to enhance their profitability in the North American market.

Following a stronger-than-expected first-half profit report, Vassella highlighted an upward trend in steel prices, hiking by 20% since Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. without exemptions for allies like Australia. Vassella expressed confidence that BlueScope would profit from these rising prices.

BlueScope's five North American operations, including the North Star mill in Ohio, are integral to its output. The Melbourne-based company produces over 3 million tonnes of steel annually in Australia, exporting roughly 300,000 tonnes to the U.S. The recent announcements and positive profit projections pushed BlueScope's shares to new heights, marking substantial revenue contributions from its North American activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)