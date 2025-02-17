Revamping America's Skies: A Vision for Air Traffic Control

Elon Musk's government downsizing team, known as DOGE, is scheduled to visit the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control command center in Warrenton, Virginia. The visit comes as the Trump administration seeks to reform the current system with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighting the aim to modernize and improve safety.

The Trump administration recently reversed its stance on a program encouraging air traffic controllers to resign, while hundreds were laid off in a monthlong effort to reduce federal bureaucracy. The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union criticized the move, warning of increased workloads for already-stretched FAA staff.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and John Hoeven have called for bolstered FAA funding and staffing following a tragic midair collision. The incident underscored a persistent shortage of personnel, prompting urgent discussions on improving America's air traffic control infrastructure with technological advancements.

