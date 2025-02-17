Left Menu

ECR Steps Up Security Amid Maha Kumbh Rush

The East Central Railway is enforcing a strict no-entry policy for those without valid tickets during the Maha Kumbh rush in Bihar. Security measures have increased following a stampede in New Delhi. Assistance from local authorities and additional services aim to manage the surge of passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:56 IST
Ajni railway station
  • Country:
  • India

The East Central Railway (ECR) has stepped up security measures in response to the overwhelming influx of passengers during the Maha Kumbh event across Bihar. Authorities have enforced strict entry prohibitions for non-ticket holders, a decision made urgent after a tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station resulted in 18 deaths.

Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra assured that the ECR has coordinated with local police and district administration to maintain order at various stations. Security personnel and local officials are working hand-in-hand to ensure smooth transit for ticketed passengers and prevent unauthorized entries. Additional ticket counters and amenities have been established to handle the surge effectively.

Special Kumbh Mela trains are operational from Patna Junction to accommodate the heavy passenger flow, ensuring timely travel for devotees. Unfortunately, an isolated incident at Patna station led to a death by electrocution, as investigations continue to determine the victim's identity. ECR stresses their commitment to safety and efficient travel during this high-demand period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

