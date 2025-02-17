India and US Aim for Economic Leap with 'Mission 500' Trade Initiative

India and the United States have embarked on a significant journey to bolster their economic ties following a high-profile meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC. The two countries announced 'Mission 500', a strategic initiative aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. This ambitious plan reflects the nations' commitment to enhancing economic collaboration and leveraging their complementary strengths for trade expansion.

Key components of the plan include negotiating a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with discussions expected to progress into their first phase by fall 2025. The BTA is anticipated to address trade barriers, streamline regulatory processes, and promote business accessibility, underpinning a resilient and dynamic trade partnership.

Moreover, India and the US are set to enhance bilateral trade by increasing US industrial goods exports to India, and similarly, boosting Indian exports of labor-intensive manufactured products to the US. Efforts will also focus on agricultural trade, enhancing market access and strengthening food security collaborations. Senior officials highlight a fair negotiation approach and prospective benefits for Indian exporters. Simultaneously, India is advancing trade talks with the European Union and the EFTA to widen its global trade footprint.

