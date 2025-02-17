Mizoram Considers Modernizing Lengpui Airport with IAF Assistance
The Mizoram government, led by Chief Minister’s Finance Adviser TBC Lalvenchhunga, is exploring modernization options for Lengpui Airport with assistance from the Indian Air Force. Contrary to rumors, the state does not intend to sell or permanently transfer the airport. Opposition from political parties and organizations has emerged regarding the plans.
The Mizoram government has clarified its stance on the future of the state's only airport, Lengpui, amid speculation of a potential handover to the Indian Air Force (IAF). On Monday, TBC Lalvenchhunga, the Chief Minister's Finance Adviser, emphasized that there is no plan to sell or fully transfer the facility.
Instead, the government is in consultation with the IAF to explore opportunities for modernizing the airport, enhancing its capabilities. The working committee, led by Lalvenchhunga, is examining the feasibility of this collaboration, drawing on insights from various experts.
While the proposal to engage the IAF has sparked opposition from political entities such as the MNF and Congress, as well as local organizations like the Young Mizo Association, the government's approach aligns with efforts from previous administrations to improve the airport's infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
