Left Menu

Mizoram Considers Modernizing Lengpui Airport with IAF Assistance

The Mizoram government, led by Chief Minister’s Finance Adviser TBC Lalvenchhunga, is exploring modernization options for Lengpui Airport with assistance from the Indian Air Force. Contrary to rumors, the state does not intend to sell or permanently transfer the airport. Opposition from political parties and organizations has emerged regarding the plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:06 IST
Mizoram Considers Modernizing Lengpui Airport with IAF Assistance
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has clarified its stance on the future of the state's only airport, Lengpui, amid speculation of a potential handover to the Indian Air Force (IAF). On Monday, TBC Lalvenchhunga, the Chief Minister's Finance Adviser, emphasized that there is no plan to sell or fully transfer the facility.

Instead, the government is in consultation with the IAF to explore opportunities for modernizing the airport, enhancing its capabilities. The working committee, led by Lalvenchhunga, is examining the feasibility of this collaboration, drawing on insights from various experts.

While the proposal to engage the IAF has sparked opposition from political entities such as the MNF and Congress, as well as local organizations like the Young Mizo Association, the government's approach aligns with efforts from previous administrations to improve the airport's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025