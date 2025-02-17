Mizoram Considers Modernizing Lengpui Airport with IAF Assistance

The Mizoram government has clarified its stance on the future of the state's only airport, Lengpui, amid speculation of a potential handover to the Indian Air Force (IAF). On Monday, TBC Lalvenchhunga, the Chief Minister's Finance Adviser, emphasized that there is no plan to sell or fully transfer the facility.

Instead, the government is in consultation with the IAF to explore opportunities for modernizing the airport, enhancing its capabilities. The working committee, led by Lalvenchhunga, is examining the feasibility of this collaboration, drawing on insights from various experts.

While the proposal to engage the IAF has sparked opposition from political entities such as the MNF and Congress, as well as local organizations like the Young Mizo Association, the government's approach aligns with efforts from previous administrations to improve the airport's infrastructure.

