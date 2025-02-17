Air Force One Program Faces Years of Delays Amid Supply Issues
Supply chain issues and changing requirements have pushed back the Air Force One program until potentially beyond 2029. Initially set for 2024, the delay affects Boeing, with a fixed-price contract, leading to over $2 billion in losses. President Trump remains actively involved in resolving the matter.
The Air Force One program may be delayed until at least 2029, a senior administration official reported, citing supply chain disruptions and evolving requirements as significant factors.
Boeing, responsible for the presidential aircraft, is under strict fixed-price contract terms which have already cost the aerospace giant over $2 billion, especially amid the departure of some component manufacturers.
President Trump, having engaged with Boeing since his 2016 campaign, continues to push for expedited delivery, even collaborating with Elon Musk to explore accelerated strategies. Despite these efforts, supply issues and complexities beset the extensive project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
