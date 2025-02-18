Left Menu

World Bank to Release Critical Infrastructure Damage Reports for Gaza and Ukraine

The World Bank will soon release assessments of infrastructure damages in Gaza and Ukraine. The Gaza report, developed with the UN and EU, follows an earlier finding of $18.5 billion in damages. A similar update is expected for Ukraine on February 25, as stated by Anna Bjerde.

The World Bank is poised to unveil crucial assessments regarding infrastructure damages in both Gaza and Ukraine. According to Anna Bjerde, the bank's managing director of operations, these reports will be available in the coming days, offering detailed insights into the region's critical infrastructure impacts.

The forthcoming Gaza report, produced in collaboration with the United Nations and European Union, seeks to provide an extensive analysis of the Palestinian enclave's situation. This follows an interim report published in April, which highlighted $18.5 billion in damage incurred during the initial months of conflict.

Simultaneously, the updated assessment for Ukraine is scheduled for February 25. These evaluations underscore the World Bank's commitment to documenting and addressing the extensive infrastructure damage in both conflict-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

